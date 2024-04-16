Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,844 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.40. 38,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,596. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.84.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.