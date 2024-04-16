Short Interest in JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPPTY) Decreases By 5.9%

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPPTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.
JAPAN POST BANK Price Performance
Shares of JPPTY stock remained flat at $10.52 on Tuesday. JAPAN POST BANK has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.
About JAPAN POST BANK
