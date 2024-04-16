Short Interest in JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPPTY) Decreases By 5.9%

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPPTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.

JAPAN POST BANK Price Performance

Shares of JPPTY stock remained flat at $10.52 on Tuesday. JAPAN POST BANK has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.

About JAPAN POST BANK

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

