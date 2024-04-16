Avalanche (AVAX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $837.67 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Avalanche has a market cap of $12.85 billion and $837.67 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $33.99 or 0.00054709 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00019089 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012809 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,609,002 coins and its circulating supply is 377,919,362 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

