First American Trust FSB Has $638,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, TNF LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.63. 1,613,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,194. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.98 and a 52 week high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

