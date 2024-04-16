Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Short Interest Down 13.3% in March

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 472,900 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the March 15th total of 545,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Agilysys Price Performance

NASDAQ AGYS traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,266. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.12. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.07 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 38.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $6,792,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,942,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,435,047.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $6,792,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,942,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,435,047.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,910.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 965,229 shares of company stock valued at $79,312,863 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Agilysys by 370.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Agilysys by 751.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

