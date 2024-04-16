Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,386,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 32,411.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $7,930,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Lam Research by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,192,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $871.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $946.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $941.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $794.36. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $482.74 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.9 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.