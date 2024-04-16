Evercore ISI Cuts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $275.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.66. The stock had a trading volume of 243,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,576. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

