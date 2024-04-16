Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD) Stake Reduced by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 11,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UYLD remained flat at $50.93 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,117. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.24 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.71.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Company Profile

The Angel Oak Ultrashort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is managed by Angel Oak.

