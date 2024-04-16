Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 50,778 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $2,875,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 178,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after acquiring an additional 41,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.96. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $119.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 over the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

