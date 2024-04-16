Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 291 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in T-Mobile US by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 299,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after purchasing an additional 92,532 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,689,170 shares of company stock worth $924,847,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $160.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64. The company has a market cap of $189.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

