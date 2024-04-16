FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

NYSE FSK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 170,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

