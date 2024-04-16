Short Interest in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Increases By 7.6%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,294.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,195 shares of company stock valued at $876,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 88,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

