The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $479.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $446.00 to $479.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $400.75 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $419.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $395.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

