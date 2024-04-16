European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

European Commercial REIT Stock Performance

Get European Commercial REIT alerts:

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$36.22 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.