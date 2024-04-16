Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Extendicare Stock Down 0.3 %
EXE stock opened at C$7.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.48. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$607.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.22.
Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Extendicare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 36.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.3856691 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.
