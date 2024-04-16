Keel Point LLC Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $233.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.39.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.