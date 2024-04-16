D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Cut to $169.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $97.92 and a 52-week high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.04.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

