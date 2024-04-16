Bison Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $869,104,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $718,554,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $463.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The stock has a market cap of $420.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

