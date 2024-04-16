AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Update

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the March 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.5 days.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AZNCF opened at $135.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.68. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $118.16 and a 1-year high of $153.10.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.97 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 343.14%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

