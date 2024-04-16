iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $96.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.88. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $76.12 and a 12 month high of $101.23.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

