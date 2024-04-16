Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,760 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $27,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 540,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after acquiring an additional 180,974 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 449.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

