Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 199 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,605,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $70.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.82. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.36.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,110,726.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,112.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

