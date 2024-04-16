Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after buying an additional 58,849,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,666,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,625,000 after buying an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,264,000 after buying an additional 93,764 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after buying an additional 383,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,894,000 after purchasing an additional 37,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.25. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.34.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

