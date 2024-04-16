Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $392,000 Position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,122,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,026,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in SK Telecom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

SK Telecom Stock Up 0.1 %

SKM opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKM. Nomura reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SK Telecom

SK Telecom Profile

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.