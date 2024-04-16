Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.3847 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This is a boost from Krung Thai Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Krung Thai Bank Public Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KGTFY opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $12.30.
About Krung Thai Bank Public
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Krung Thai Bank Public
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- What is a Secular Bull Market?, How to Identify this Market
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Star Surgical Shines as U.S. Outlook Improves for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.