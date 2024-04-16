Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.42% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $28,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.04.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

