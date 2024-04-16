JPMorgan American (JAM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.25 on May 31st

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from JPMorgan American’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan American Stock Performance

JAM stock opened at GBX 962.63 ($11.98) on Tuesday. JPMorgan American has a 1 year low of GBX 694 ($8.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 992 ($12.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 982.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 954.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 869.53.

Get JPMorgan American alerts:

JPMorgan American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.