JPMorgan American (JAM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.25 on May 31st

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from JPMorgan American’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan American Stock Performance
JAM stock opened at GBX 962.63 ($11.98) on Tuesday. JPMorgan American has a 1 year low of GBX 694 ($8.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 992 ($12.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 982.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 954.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 869.53.
JPMorgan American Company Profile
