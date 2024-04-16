Brokerages Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Target Price at $45.00

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AFMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Affimed to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Affimed by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 163,162 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. Affimed has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

