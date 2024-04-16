Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IDN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Northland Securities restated a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

NYSE:IDN opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 million, a PE ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intellicheck by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 949,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Intellicheck by 12.8% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter worth approximately $735,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intellicheck by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intellicheck by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

