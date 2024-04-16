Banner (BANR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $152.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.54 million. On average, analysts expect Banner to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BANR stock opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. Banner has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter worth about $20,165,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,656,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after buying an additional 163,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,693,000 after buying an additional 127,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after buying an additional 124,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BANR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Banner from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

