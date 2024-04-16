Stephens Begins Coverage on Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.71.

CHUY opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $536.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.63. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.63 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 11.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

