PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $184.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $183.00 to $184.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.95 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.70 and a 200-day moving average of $167.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

