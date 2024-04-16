Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s (PSNY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

PSNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an underperform rating and a $1.15 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $4.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

