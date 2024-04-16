Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island’s (NASDAQ:CPBI) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island’s (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 17th. Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island had issued 4,130,815 shares in its IPO on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $41,308,150 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPBI opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.19. Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island

About Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPBI. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island during the 4th quarter worth $1,785,000. Flagstone Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. 24.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

