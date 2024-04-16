Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island’s (NASDAQ:CPBI) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island’s (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 17th. Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island had issued 4,130,815 shares in its IPO on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $41,308,150 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CPBI opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.19. Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $10.87.
Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island
About Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island
Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.