23,600 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Purchased by CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Alliant Energy comprises approximately 2.5% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after acquiring an additional 799,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,689,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,003,000 after purchasing an additional 278,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,383,000 after purchasing an additional 95,527 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alliant Energy

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

LNT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,074. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.31.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

