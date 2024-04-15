Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after buying an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 49,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $112.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.47.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

