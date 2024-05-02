ICW Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after acquiring an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,689.3% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 52,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,261,000 after acquiring an additional 50,694 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6,844.3% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,248,000 after buying an additional 48,252 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 108.5% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 90,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,727,000 after buying an additional 47,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 30.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 180,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $200,535,000 after buying an additional 42,120 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MTD. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,233.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.9 %

MTD stock opened at $1,253.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,277.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,180.42. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,525.14. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

