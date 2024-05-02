Triumph Capital Management Has $570,000 Holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,239 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management owned about 1.65% of Global X Alternative Income ETF worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 53,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

