Hedera Price Tops $0.0859 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 22% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $3.07 billion and $89.03 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0859 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00057993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00020401 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012999 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,733,448,221 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,733,448,221.23522 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08194836 USD and is up 4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $91,262,984.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

