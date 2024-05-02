iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB opened at $129.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.84 and its 200-day moving average is $129.91. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $141.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

