ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $394,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

