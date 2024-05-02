Analyzing ARQ (ARQ) & Its Peers

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ARQ to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of ARQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of ARQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ARQ has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARQ’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ARQ $99.18 million -$12.25 million -15.66 ARQ Competitors $1.05 billion $41.01 million 11.48

This table compares ARQ and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ARQ’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ARQ. ARQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ARQ and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARQ 0 0 0 0 N/A ARQ Competitors 44 371 340 9 2.41

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 26.27%. Given ARQ’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARQ has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares ARQ and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARQ -12.35% -8.35% -6.16% ARQ Competitors -14.35% -42.19% -22.95%

ARQ Company Profile

Arq, Inc. produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control. Its products are used in various applications, including water treatment, ground water remediation, soil sediments, air emissions, and asphalt additives. The company was formerly known as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Arq, Inc. in February 2024. Arq, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

