Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at Barclays

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $294.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

STZ stock opened at $262.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $221.81 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

