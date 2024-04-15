BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $7.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 84.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,491 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 31.0% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,648,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $10,236,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 22.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,266,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,108,000 after acquiring an additional 782,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,438,000 after acquiring an additional 762,437 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.
