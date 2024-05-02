Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,586 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $25,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 530,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 530,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,035,551. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Walmart Trading Down 1.5 %

WMT stock opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $478.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.38%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

