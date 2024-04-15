Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 25,300 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 9.28% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $33,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMF. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 78.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GMF opened at $103.40 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $93.51 and a one year high of $106.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.60.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

