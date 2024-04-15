Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.1% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.96.

Biogen Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $198.18 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.78 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of -0.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.