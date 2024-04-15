Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Cintas worth $31,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

CTAS stock opened at $668.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $438.59 and a 52 week high of $704.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $638.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

