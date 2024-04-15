Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.09.

SUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Summit Materials from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of SUM opened at $41.03 on Monday. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $613.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,925,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,353,000 after buying an additional 136,921 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 26.2% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 82,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 17,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 46.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

