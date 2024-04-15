Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 513,104 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 513,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,320,179.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,423,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,261,521.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 413,227 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,570,346.66.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 938,896 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,250,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 189,759 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock opened at $40.61 on Monday. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

